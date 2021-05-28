Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Game of Thrones and Outlander stars filming in Dundee this weekend

By Alasdair Clark
May 28 2021, 5.21pm Updated: May 28 2021, 5.47pm
© Starz!/Kobal/ShutterstockRichard Rankin starred in Outlander alongside Sam Heughan
Richard Rankin starred in Outlander alongside Sam Heughan

A new short film showcasing the life of young carers, starring actors from Game of Thrones and Outlander, will be shot in Dundee this weekend.

‘Hello, Muscles’ is a new short film and digital campaign. It will seek to highlight the overlooked issue and drive awareness for young carers.

The film will also become a central tool in the education of young adults and children across the UK, according to the production company.

The short film will star actors Richard Rankin and Kate Dickie, with filming set to take place this weekend.

Kate Dickie appeared in Game of Thrones
Kate Dickie appeared in Game of Thrones

Locations where the Game of Thrones and Outlander actors will be filming in Dundee include a newsagent in Broughty Ferry and the local yacht club.

Richard Rankin, who starred as Roger Mackenzie Wakefield in Outlander, will appear in the short film.

Kate Dickie will join the Glasgow-born actor. She is known for her role as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones.