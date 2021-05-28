Residents heard ‘bang, bang, bang’ as stolen van collided with three parked cars near Dens Road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angry residents could be left with a hefty repair bill after a stolen van was crashed into parked cars before two men fled the scene.

The suspects were seen running through a nearby block of flats on Sibbald Street, Dundee at around 1pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers have launched an investigation into the incident on Wednesday.

Residents tried to track down those responsible

Three cars – including a blue Ford Focus – were damaged as residents attempted to give chase.

The owner of the Ford Focus said he had come out to find the van empty before discovering the two men had run through another close to escape.

“They’ve bolted towards the back of the flats on Arklay Street,” he said.

“As soon as I heard the noise I was right out there, along with another resident. A black Hyundai was damaged along with another car, near the junction with Dens Road.

“We’ve called the police and within 30 minutes we’d been informed the van involved was stolen.

“The two lads in the van were maybe only 19 or 20, from what we’ve been able to gather.”

Police were at the scene for over two hours, with the owner of the stolen van also arriving to see the extent of the damage.

“I felt sorry for the owner of the van, from what we were told they’ve burgled his house and taken the keys,” he explained.

“My Ford has had to be taken away due to the damage at the front of the motor, I have no idea how much it’s going to cost.”

Another resident said he had heard a “bang, bang, bang” sound as the van crashed into the cars.

One local who did not wish to be named confirmed his car was also damaged during the incident.

He added: “I came out in the aftermath when I saw the police. I knew there had been a crash but wasn’t aware my vehicle had also been struck.

“I’m currently dealing with my insurance at the moment but I’m still able to drive my car thankfully.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “We were called to reports of a road crash on Sibbald Street around 1.25pm on Wednesday 26 May.”

She added: “The occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene and it was later reported stolen. Inquiries are continuing.”