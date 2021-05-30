Rotary club members raise £6000 in cycling charity fundraiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the Rotary Club of Dundee have managed to raise £6000 for charity this month by biking their way throughout Tayside and Fife.

Twenty members of the club spent the month of May cycling a combined total of 5000km throughout Tayside and Fife, with some going even further and cycling an extra 1000km.

Some cycled up to 143km in one day to raise the huge sum of money, which will be split three ways between the Dundee Bairns, a third to Dundee Rotary and a third to a charity of each cyclist’s choice.

The fundraising project as designed to fit both experienced and inexperienced cyclists, with nine long routes and a series of shorter routes being utilized.

Dundee Rotary Past President Gavin Strachan was blown away my the eagerness of the participants.

He said: “They got back on the saddle and cycled another 1000 kilometres, which is an amazing effort.

“Everyone enjoyed it and it has raised a lot of money for good causes in our club’s centenary year.”

Gavin also singled out cyclist Brian Cains for his efforts, saying: “He is a member of the Claverhouse Rotary Club in Dundee but he willingly joined us for this challenge.

“We thank him very much, and it was a great example of Rotarians from different clubs working together.”