Police launch probe after man seen in Dundee with ‘handgun’

Police have launched a probe after reports of a man walking along a busy Dundee street with a handgun.

The bizarre incident is said to have taken place on Saturday afternoon, with the man seen on Albert Street in Stobswell with the weapon.

Police have now launched an inquiry in a bid to find the person responsible.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 1.30pm on Saturday, May 29, following the report of a man in possession of a handgun on Albert Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries and inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“Anyone with any information surrounding the incident, or if you were on Albert Street around this time, please get in contact with police by calling 101 quoting the incident number 10953 of May 29.”