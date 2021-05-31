‘This is really scary’: Police probe after car deliberately set on fire in Angus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating after a car was deliberately set on fire in Kirriemuir at the weekend.

The person believed to be responsible was seen driving off in a grey Mini.

The incident happened in the Tillyloss area just after 10pm on Saturday.

Two cars damaged

One car was deliberately set ablaze, while another caught fire as a result and was also badly damaged.

Residents in the streets where the attack took place, Elm Street and Brechin Road, have admitted the incident has left them in fear.

One said: “I heard the fire engines last Sunday night and when I looked out I saw there were two cars on fire.

“I heard later that police thought one of the cars had been deliberately set on fire and that the other went up because it was close.

“This is really scary. Why would anyone want to set someone’s car on fire?

“It’s lucky that no one was injured in the blaze.

“When I saw it it was pretty fierce and the outcome could have been so much worse if the fire brigade hadn’t been able to put it out quickly.”

‘Really worrying’

The resident added: “This happened the same weekend as a park bench was set on fire up the Hill, completely destroying it.

“It’s really worrying to think that someone or some people are going around Kirrie setting fires .

“Everyone around here now is on edge and concerned that there might be another attack.”

Another local resident said: “I was walking home when I saw the fire engines at Tillyloss.

“There was a pretty big plume of smoke and I could also see flames.

“This has been a really dangerous thing to do. If either of the cars had exploded someone, perhaps even a fireman, could have been seriously injured.

“I hope that police find whoever has done this.”

Witnesses sought by officers

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A blue Ford Focus was deliberately set on fire, causing severe damage along with damaging another car parked near to it.

“A man was seen on CCTV to run from the car and get into the passenger side of a grey Mini, which then drove away along Elm Street and Brechin Road.

“We would like to hear from anyone living in the Brechin Road area who may have private CCTV.

“We would also like to speak with a potential witness, an adult male seen walking a yellow Labrador-type dog on the south side pavement on Brechin Road at its junction with Elm Street.”