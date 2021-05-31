Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 31

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Today’s edition of the Courier leads with the news that two in five Scots are now vaccinated.

Just over 3 million people in Scotland have now had at least one dose of the vaccine. with more than two million having both.

The increased pace of vaccination has been triggered by the alarming spread of the new Indian variant.

Dundee boss excited as new stadium plans move ahead

Meanwhile, today’s Evening Telegraph leads with the news that plans to build a new Dundee FC stadium in Camperdown are moving forward.

The plans, which were announced over two years ago, involve the creation of a new 15,000 seater stadium on a piece of land near Dundee ice area.

Exams fiasco leads to worries from pupils

Meanwhile, today’s Daily Record reports that this year’s handling of exams has had a huge impact on the mental health of pupils.

Many students have claimed that exam uncertainty has caused worries about university places and future employment.

Vaccine passports for domestic events to be scrapped

The Daily Telegraph today leads with the news that vaccine passports for local events such as concerts and sports matches are to be scrapped.

They claim that government officials have confirmed that there will be no changes to the law which introduce vaccine passports for domestic events, however other sources claim that the issue is still under review.

Freedom draws closer as more vaccines handed out

The Scottish Daily Mail, the Times and the i all join the courier in reporting on recent vaccine milestones.

The Daily Express report that people in Glasgow may be able to return to some kind of normality this weekend, with hints that the city may join the rest of the country at Level 2.

Meanwhile, the Times leads with hopes that lockdown restrictions may be eased even further for the rest of the country tomorrow, with Nicola Sturgeon set to make an announcement on moving to Level 1.

Convicted murder flogs paintings from behind bars

Finally, this morning’s issue of the Sun devotes it’s front page to the news that Imran Shahid, who is current spending life in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Kriss Donaldson, is attempting to flog a number of paintings on eBay.

The killer has claimed that profits from the paintings will go towards good causes such as the NHS, however they have already received condemnation from many, including a Tory MSP.