Plans are in the pipeline to turn a former Dundee city centre shoe store into Bob and Berts a coffee shop.

Dundee High Street shop Size?, owned by JD Sports, closed its doors in October last year.

Bosses of coffee chain Bob and Berts are set to reopen the store, which is next door to Greggs, and Slater Menswear.

The firm currently operates 20 stores in the UK, including outlets in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Stirling, Dumfries and Falkirk.

Strip out displays

The chain was founded in Portstewart, moving across the Irish Sea in 2018, and now operates across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a shop also opened last week in England.

Plans submitted with Dundee City Council state: “The existing ground floor retail area which is currently fitted out for the display and sale of shoes will be fully refurbished to create the café/dining area.

“All the existing display equipment will be stripped out.

What an incredible first day of sit-in! 🙌 We’re back at it again tomorrow and we’re super excited. No booking required – just rock up and we’ll get you sorted! 💙 #bobandberts Posted by Bob & Berts Dunfermline on Monday, April 26, 2021

“At the rear of the ground floor will be the Kitchen and food preparation areas and

customer toilets. The existing wall, floor and ceiling finishes will be stripped out and

made ready for the installation of new floor and wall linings.”

New shop signs

The basement will turn into storage, staff and other facilities, if the plans get the green light.

Redecoration and new signage will also be put up on the shop front.

The design statement says: “Bob and Berts are a small chain of café/restaurants founded in 2013 in Portstewart, Northern Ireland.

“In the few years since then, they have increased their share of the coffee shop industry with their ‘Proper Coffee and Great Grub!’.

“They specialise in artisan coffee and hand-made sandwiches and specialist cakes

and pastries. They now operate approximately 20 stores in Ireland and Scotland. The Lancaster store will be the first store to open in England.”

The Dundee outlet will be in competition with the Greggs store next door, which currently offers collection from outside the store, as well as delivery.

Size? popular for latest releases

Size? was known for its high-end fashion trainers, with enthusiasts sometimes queueing up overnight for the chance to purchase limited-edition shoes by the likes of Nike and Adidas.

The closure on October 3 was a blow to the city centre, with Zara and DW Sports also shutting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesco also left the Murraygate in late 2019, however, plans were announced to bring Tesco back to the street, in a development in the former Burton and Dorothy Perkins store.

