Police seize cocaine and crack worth thousands of pounds in Brechin raid

A woman has been charged after thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered at a flat in Angus.

A drugs search warrant was executed at an address in Market Street in Brechin on Friday May 28, and drugs valued at £2,750, along with items used in the distribution of illegal drugs, were recovered from the address.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug dealing, and will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokeswoman said: “If you have information regarding drug abuse and distribution in your community, let us know by calling 101, using the Contact Us facility on the Police Scotland website, or you can provide information 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.