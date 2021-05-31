Monday, May 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee housing worker kissed vulnerable man and let him perform sex act on him

By Steven Rae
May 31 2021, 3.40pm Updated: May 31 2021, 6.13pm
The hearing took place at Dundee's Compass House.

A housing worker who sent pictures of his genitals to a vulnerable man and allowed him to perform a sex act on him has been struck off.

Alexander Munro has been banned from the profession after entering into a sexual relationship with the service user while working in Dundee.

The support worker sent the explicit photograph of himself while aroused, with a message saying: “Look who’s popped up to say hello”, a Scottish

