Dundee housing worker kissed vulnerable man and let him perform sex act on him

A housing worker who sent pictures of his genitals to a vulnerable man and allowed him to perform a sex act on him has been struck off.
Alexander Munro has been banned from the profession after entering into a sexual relationship with the service user while working in Dundee.
The support worker sent the explicit photograph of himself while aroused, with a message saying: “Look who’s popped up to say hello”, a Scottish
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe