Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A serial crook has been sent back to prison after stealing from a car just 24 hours after he was released.

David Gibson, who has an “appalling” record of convictions, is back behind bars after he admitted targeting a vehicle on Murray Street, Dundee.

Police were alerted to the 32-year-old after he was seen acting suspiciously during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A witness driving on Broughty Ferry Road passed a description of the accused onto police.

“The accused was traced and he was detained for a search. He was found in possession of a carrier bag which contained a car care kit, a sat nav, a make-up bag and a torch.”

The items were traced back to a Vauxhall Corsa in the Stobswell area of the city.

Theft was alcohol fuelled

Gibson, of the Carlton Hotel, Dalgleish Road, pled guilty to entering the unlocked car on May 30 and stealing a car care kit, a sat nav, a torch and a make-up bag and its contents.

In October last year, Gibson was jailed after being found with a screwdriver on Perth Road. The offence was committed nine days after he was released from a jail term.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Gibson could not remember the recent alcohol-fuelled incident.

“His record is pretty appalling,” he told Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

“He can only apologise. When he’s sober and not on drugs he understands where he goes wrong.”

Gibson was jailed for 12 months.