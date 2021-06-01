Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man in his 40s was left ‘covered in blood’ and taken to hospital after an alleged assault in the West End of Dundee.

Police officers were seen near industrial units in Peddie Street at around 9pm on Monday night and a man was treated for facial injuries.

Police say an investigation is under way following the incident.

One Dundee West End resident said police were interviewing members of the public in the aftermath of the assault.

‘Shocked to see what was going on’

“The guy’s face was covered in blood,” he said.

“At first I thought he’d had a nasty fall but then I seen the police interviewing two people near the junction with Hawkhill.

“There were three officers taking statements and the injured guy was compressing his wound with a towel.

“I could see he and another woman were quite distressed about whatever had happened.

“There was no ambulance on the scene when I was walking past. Thankfully, although the man’s injuries looked bad, he seemed to be chatting away to the police.

“Given it was such a nice night, the street was still quite busy with folk walking about. I was shocked to see what was going on.”

Police probe

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a 40-year-old man had been assaulted on Peddie Street, Dundee, around 9.10pm on Monday May 31.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”