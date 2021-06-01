Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Monifieth man Marc McAulay, who became a full-time adult actor, has scooped a prize at the porn industry’s Grabby Awards.

The 29-year-old won Best Newcomer in the European section of the global ceremony.

Video of Marc watching the ceremony shows his complete surprise at the award win.

The awards take place in Chicago annually and are ‘the gay porn industry’s version of the Oscars’. American actors usually dominate the awards.

Marc McAulay was nominated in nine categories at this year’s Grabby Awards, making him the most nominated actor, said he couldn’t believe it when he was told he had won the title.

‘I’m still in shock’

Marc said: “I’m still in shock.

“This is absolutely amazing. I just can’t believe it.

“There were hundreds of thousands of entrants and I won it.”

The former RAF gunner now lives in Edinburgh but often visits his family in Dundee.

He is still a serving reservist in the RAF and was a full-time gunner until 2014. It was then chose to focus on his fledgling porn career.

Marc had hoped to travel to America for the award ceremony but due to Covid-19 he attended virtually.

He added: “I’m so grateful to everyone who voted for me.

“To win this award is fantastic.

A great accolade

“It was a great accolade, to be nominated is totally unbelievable.

“I’m completely delighted.

“I was told that I was the most nominated star in the world this year.”

Marc says that most nominees and winners come from America or Europe and it is rare for Scottish stars to be on the shortlist.

He said: “I think I’m the first person from Monifieth and Dundee ever have a nomination never mind winning a top award.”