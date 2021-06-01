Something went wrong - please try again later.

An elderly and disabled Dundee couple are terrified they could fall on a “dangerous” pavement that has been left outside their home by workmen.

Robert Heath, 70 and his wife Valerie, 73 said the dodgy pavement was left by Scottish and Southern Energy following work right outside their Kilravock Gardens home in Whitfield.

The fearful pensioners said that SSE arrived to carry out the work, digging up the ground in the process, more than two weeks ago – now, after over a week since the work was completed, the pavement has still not been reinstated.

Robert who is epileptic, and Valerie, who has heart problems, are both registered disabled and are concerned they could injure themselves.

‘Dreadful and dangerous’

Robert said: “The mess left by SSE outside our home is dreadful and dangerous and they don’t seem to be doing anything about it.

“The workmen left last Wednesday but the pavement is still dug up and there are barriers everywhere.

“The pavement is dangerous, it actually moves when you walk on it. We are terrified that one of us might fall, or someone else could come to harm on it.

“Both my wife and I are disabled and we shouldn’t be having to cope with this hazard right outside our own front door.”

Flooding concerns

As well as being a danger, Robert said last week, during rain and hail showers, the pavement became a quagmire with mud and puddles everywhere.

He added: “It’s actually preventing us leaving our home, we are so concerned about it.

“I have tried to contact SSE on several occasions about this but I’m getting nowhere.

“Something needs to be done to get this pavement tarmacked back to its previous state and made safe again.”

Company’s apology

A spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said: “We always aim to provide the best possible customer service at all times, including keeping our customers informed of the work we are doing.

“We would like to apologise to Mr Heath for any inconvenience caused. We can also confirm that full details of this situation have been escalated to the local team manager for further investigation to ensure lessons learned are implemented going forward.”