Covid Scotland: Dundee to remain in Level 2 while rest of Tayside and Fife moves to Level 1

Dundee will remain in stricter Level 2 Covid restrictions, while the rest of Tayside and Fife move to Level 1.

With cases and hospitalisations on the rise in parts of the country, some local authorities will be kept in Level 2 lockdown restrictions.

At a briefing today, Ms Strugeon said that Dundee was one of the councils “not currently meeting the criteria” for Level 1.