Dundonians urged to take extra care as city remains in Level 2 restrictions

Dundonians have been asked to take extra care when meeting others and socialising, as a rise in coronavirus cases led to the city staying under Level 2 rules.

The announcement that Dundee would stay at its current level of lockdown restrictions came on Monday, after the First Minister announced a number of other areas would also remain at Level 2.

Neighbouring areas including Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross will move to Level 1 on Saturday.

Dundonians should ‘enjoy freedoms carefully’

Council leader John Alexander has now asked Dundonians to keep “doing the right things” and continue to be aware of the virus.

He said: “I know that the decision not to move to Level 1 this weekend, as had been hoped, will come as a disappointment.

“People are understandably frustrated and longing for a return to normality.

“But we should remember that this is just a pause – not a step backwards – and it means that we can still do many of the things that weren’t possible under lockdown not that many weeks ago.

“What we must do is enjoy those freedoms, such as meeting loved ones or visiting hospitality premises, very carefully so we can bring the rise in cases under control and start to see the numbers reduce.

“It’s encouraging that the link between cases and serious illness, hospitalisation and deaths does appear to be weakening, and the importance of the vaccination programme is absolutely clear.

“That programme continues apace, but there remain many people who are not yet fully vaccinated, so there is a need to keep doing our bit to prevent the spread of the virus.

“That applies to everyone, whether vaccinated or not.

“Please continue to follow the Level 2 guidance and FACTS. If you are meeting up with others then do so outdoors wherever possible – especially with the sun shining just now. If you are indoors then open a door or window for ventilation.

“It’s never been easier to get a test so please do so regularly. And of course attend your appointments for both doses of the vaccine.”

Further government support as businesses forced to stay closed

There are plans to make further support available for businesses which have been forced to remain closed due to the extension of Level 2, with another announcement set to come from the Finance Secretary on Wednesday.

Mr Alexander added: “I understand how hard it must be for those businesses who had hoped to be opening at last in the coming days.

“Hopefully this pause will be brief, and as case numbers come down we can move to Level 1 as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“As a city we’ve risen to every challenge Covid-19 has thrown at us over the last 14 months.

“By doing the right things, we can keep our loved ones safe and quickly resume our progress through the restriction levels.”