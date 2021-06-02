Play parks across Dundee set for £200,000 upgrades

More than £200,000 of improvement works are being planned for play areas, parks & green spaces in Dundee.

Work could get under way in the next four weeks if Dundee city councillors approve plans for the parks upgrades across the city.

Councillors will be asked to approve the installation of soft closing gates at Whorterbank, Finlathen Park, Camperdown Park, Stobsmuir Park and Victoria Park.

They will also be asked to support enhancements to the city’s parks and green spaces to make them safer and more attractive for the public, with plans for path & fencing works, signage and new planting being outlined.

If approved, the sites benefitting from the works would be Lochee Park, Magdalen Green, Camperdown Park, Dudhope Park, Broughty Ferry Local Nature Reserve, Victoria Park, Pitkerro Grove, Baxter Park and Castle Green.

Neighbourhood Services Convener, Councillor Anne Rendall said: “It’s paramount that the health and safety standards in the children’s playparks of the city remain high and continue to be well maintained.

“On that basis, it’s very positive to see the first phase of the programme to install soft closing gates at five play areas across the city being brought forward.

“It’s also very good to see, after internal and external Green Flag assessments, that a number of environmental works are being proposed in some of the city’s most popular outdoor areas.

‘This is key to helping keep Dundee attractive’

“This is key to helping keep Dundee attractive and accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Another proposal could see nearly £60,000 worth of infrastructure works take place at city cemeteries to install concrete plinths, replace water stations, install road kerbs and create hardstanding material bays.

The Neighbourhood Services Committee will consider the environmental improvements at its next meeting on June 7.