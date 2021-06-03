Dundee twin city group virtually visit German festival

A group of people from the Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association had a virtual visit to their twin city.

Members of the Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association (DWTA) had planned to visit the German city for the centenary of the Würzburg Mozartfest.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has meant the trip had to be cancelled.

Instead of letting the opportunity pass them by, the group arranged a virtual visit to the city.

On the last Friday of May, the two groups – one from Dundee, the other from Würzburg – joined together in a virtual call, with plenty of Würzburg Bachus, Silvaner or Rotling chilled Würzburg wine at the ready.

Dundee members were delighted to be joined by seven friends from Germany.

Virtual Meeting

Chairman of the Dundee group, Brian MacGillivray said: “We have met virtually as a group on a weekly basis since the first lockdown.

“There is no doubt that meeting others online has helped us get through the pandemic. We have been joined online by friends from Würzburg.

“We thought it would be a great idea to share memories of past visits as we are unable to travel to Germany at the moment. The group hopes to be able to return in 2022 but, at the moment, even that is not certain.”

The group previously travelled to Würzburg with the Lord Provost during the festival and were given the red carpet treatment.

Member George Laidlaw added: “Würzburger Weindorf is an important part of their visit, as is eating and drinking the Franconian cuisine.

“Würzburg has wonderful places to eat but it’s not for the faint hearted. Dundonians are always up for that challenge. A group travelled there in 2017 and had their first meal in the Marketplace (Marketplatz) at Restaurant Würzburg.

“Wine is served in half pint glasses with more than 100 different local wines served.

“The festival was supposed to run from May 24 until June 5. However, it was cancelled this year due to coronavirus, so DWTA made the best of it with a virtual visit.”