Man in court accused of sexually assaulting drag queen at Dundee venue

A man accused of sexually assaulting a drag queen in Dundee has been remanded in custody.

Mark Cussick allegedly carried out the attack within a bar in the city on May 22.

The 41-year-old is also facing claims that he repeatedly harassed his former partner while subject to bail conditions.

Cussick denies sexually assaulting the man in the bar by seizing his breast, repeatedly touching him on the body, seizing his clothing and exposing his breast.

A separate charge alleges that Cussick, of Castlecary Gardens, repeatedly contacted his former partner between April 3 and 17 this year at addresses on Rosebank Street, Forest Park Road and at The Square in Rathillet, Fife.

Cussick allegedly approached and contacted the woman, exited his vehicle to try and speak with her as well as whistling and calling out at her.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly phoned her to indicate that he had been watching her, made offensive remarks and sang to her.

Cussick pled not guilty to all charges when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane remanded Cussick in custody and ordered him to stand trial on the harassment charges in July.

Cussick will stand trial on the sexual assault charge in February.