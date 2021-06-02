Dundee motorcyclist Daniel Kalinski killed in Braemar crash

A Dundee man has died following a serious road crash on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road last Thursday.

Police Scotland said the 37-year-old had been killed after sustaining serious injuries in the single-vehicle collision on May 27.

Emergency services attended the collision involving a red BMW motorcycle that had been travelling south on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road, near Newbigging, Braemar, when it crashed.

The rider, 37-year-old Daniel Kalinski from Dundee, was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene, with the man airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary,.

Officers confirmed he had died on Wednesday.

Police appeal

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kalinski’s family at this difficult time and our enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

“It is important we speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident in order to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened. In particular, if any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers via 101, quoting incident number 3481 of 27 May.