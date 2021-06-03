Dundee business to hold car wash in bid to raise money for terminally ill baby

Workers at a Dundee car business are to be rolling up their sleeves over the next three weekends to raise money for a terminally ill baby.

Staff and management at Carmeleon accident repair centre in Faraday Street were so touched by the heart-breaking story of baby Willow Heggie, from Linlathen, that they decided to raise cash to help her family.

The tiny tot has a rare condition, which restricts the connection between her brain and the rest of her body and results in her being unable to breathe.

Willow has spent all but one-and-a-half weeks of her short life in hospital – both in Edinburgh and in the high care dependency unit at Ninewells.

She is currently in the high dependency baby unit in Ninewells where her condition isn’t improving.

Willow is on antibiotics and oxygen as her distraught parents Nicola Duncan and Peter Heggie try to keep a near constant vigil at her bedside.

The family are raising money in a bid to adapt their home in order to accommodate Willow in the house with her loved ones, rather than in hospital.

‘It’s so sad’

Now Carmeleon workers have lent a hand to the family and boss Andy Nicoll said: “We were so touched when we heard the sad story about Willow and her family that we decided we wanted to help.

“It’s so sad and I couldn’t sleep thinking about them so I worked out a way that we could raise money to help them.

“Over the next three Saturdays we are to be holding car washing session between 10am and 3pm to raise money to help them.

“It will be £5 to have your car washed and all the money raised will go to help Willow and her family. Hopefully we will be able to swell their fundraising efforts by quite a bit.”

Andy has also donated a £500 car paint job that people can bid for to raise even more money.

He added: “We just want to do what we can to help. This is such a tragic situation for them all.”

Thanks to fundraising heroes

Willow’s grandad, Philip Lynch said: “We are so grateful to Andy and his team for this amazing gesture.

“So many people have responded to the fundraising efforts and we are truly humbled by all the support and donations we have had.

“Sadly Willow is still in HDU at Ninewells. Her condition isn’t improving and she is on the highest levels of oxygen they can give her.

“Things aren’t looking good at all but all we can do it hope that things improve and we can bring Willow home.”

To donate to help the family and Willow click here.