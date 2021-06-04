Staff asked to self-isolate after Covid case confirmed at Dundee students’ union

Two members of staff at the Dundee Students Union Association (DUSA) have been asked to self-isolate after one was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The employee who tested positive was sent home from work to self-isolate.

Another member of staff was then sent home afterwards when contact tracers identified them as a potential close contact.

Bosses at the bar and restaurant are now working with members of the Test and Protect team to find any other employees or customers who may be at risk.

Staff members are also being advised to take a lateral flow test to guarantee they don’t have the virus.

Senior management ‘continue to liaise’ with Test and Protect

A spokeswoman for the students’ union said: “A member of staff working within DUSA has reported a positive test for Covid. They are now at home self-isolating.

“As a precaution, one other member of staff who was identified as being a potential close contact is now also self-isolating.

“In line with government guidance, all staff and students working in or visiting DUSA must wear masks whilst moving about the building, there is a one-way pedestrian flow system in place and hand sanitiser stations throughout.

“Bar and restaurant areas are subject to a robust cleaning schedule with physical distancing measures enforced.

“Our track and trace system allows us to identify anyone who may have been in close proximity to the member of staff who tested positive.

“The team at Test and Protect have been in touch and senior management will continue to liaise with them and monitor the situation whilst providing ongoing support to the staff members concerned.

“We are advising all staff to take advantage of the free lateral flow tests available through the NHS.”