Mid-Lin Day Care celebrates 30th birthday with one million step fundraiser

An adult care centre is walking a million steps to celebrate it’s 30th birthday.

Mid-Lin day care will be celebrating its 30th birthday on Tuesday, and will mark the event with a series of celebrations.

The first will be walking one million steps to raise funds for the centre.

Mid-Lin supports adults and older people who are affected by mental or physical disabilities, as well as offering respite care.

Centre manager Natalie Stewart said she hopes to get as many service users, staff and volunteers involved as possible.

She said: “We chose one million steps because daily movement is a key component in contributing not only to healthy lifestyles, but helping people to manage especially through the difficult times we have all experienced during Covid-19.

“Daily movement, especially for older people can help with everything from leg strength to maintaining independence.

“Not only that but for staff and volunteers it can help maintain healthy lifestyles and ease anxiety or stress.

“Taking one million steps is something positive we can all focus on which will be beneficial to everyone who uses Mid-Lin services and help us to move forward after the challenges we have all faced throughout Covid-19.”

Celebration

The million steps is not the only challenge the centre will be taking on.

They plan to run 30 events to celebrate their 30th year.

Events will include themed days, such as garden parties, afternoon tea and games days.

Natalie added: “In October we plan to share 30 stories from a range of people, from former volunteers and staff to current ladies and gentlemen, volunteers and staff on our social media accounts along with a virtual archive.

“Depending on restrictions, we also hope towards November and December time to hold open evenings at the centre.

“Our tagline for all of our events throughout the 30th celebrations is #30yearscaring4u”

Natalie said she hopes that the next six months could be used to celebrate the history of Mid-Lin as well as their hopes for the future of the centre.