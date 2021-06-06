Runaway Dundee dog Stan reunited with owners after 48-hour ordeal

A runaway Dundee dog that held up traffic on the Tay Road Bridge and triggered a 48-hour search has been found safe and well.

Stan, a two-and-a-half-year-old Brussels Griffon, was reunited with owners Jasmine and Emma Kettles after a specialist sniffer dog tracked the errant pet down in the Fife town own of Newport.

The beloved pet had fled the family home in Baxter Park Terrace on Thursday afternoon leaving owner Jasmine and her mum Emma distraught.

And as the search got underway, it was discovered that Stan had made it over to Fife after bringing Tay Road Bridge traffic to a standstill.

A confirmed sighting in Newport on Friday triggered an all-night search, with family and friends joining in the hunt as concerns grew for his welfare.

Eventually it was Raven – a specialist search dog from the Missing Pets Dundee & Angus group – that picked up a scent leading to the missing pooch on an embankment behind a fence.

The discovery brought huge relief and an emotional return of Stan to Jasmine and Emma.

“It’s such a massive relief to have Stan back after such an ordeal,” said Emma.

“He was located very close to where he was been spotted in Norwood Road – a resident heard whimpering.

“Raven the search dog picked up Stan’s trail and located him on an embankment.

Survival mode

“We’ve been warned not to make a fuss or create a commotion as he’d likely be scared and confused and would have now gone into survival mode.

“So I just called out his name a couple of times and he popped his head up straight away.

“He was ready to come home and we are so relieved to see him again.”

Despite his ordeal, Jasmine said Stan was in surprisingly good health, with just a slight limp that will be assessed by a vet on Monday.

Following the rescue, a post on the missing pets Facebook page read: “Absolutely over the moon for Emma and family and of course Stan who is none the worse after his ordeal.

“Big thanks go to the gorgeous Raven who did amazing work last night, and picked up his trail from a distance in the lane leading to embankment.

“Stan was finally located at the embankment after a call from a neighbour to say she heard whimpering.”

Attention and cuddles

With Stan safely back home, Jasmine and Emma say they will be keeping a close eye their beloved pet following his adventure.

And they have promised him plenty of attention and cuddles

“Anyone who knows Stan will know that this whole ordeal had been a very Stan thing to do,” joked a relieved Jasmine.

“He certainly doesn’t do things by half and now back home he’s not fazed at all and is carrying on as normal.”