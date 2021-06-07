Extinction Rebellion: Dundee campaigners to host tea party protest at V&A

Extinction Rebellion campaigners in Dundee will hold a tea party protest outside the city’s V&A today to highlight the “failure” to tackle climate change.

The action is part of a set of Scotland-wide creative performances related to rising sea levels, the group said.

It coincides with the start of the G7 summit next week which will see global leaders including German chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden meet in Cornwall.

Extinction Rebellion said the protests would start on Monday in Scotland before travelling south to England like a wave.

Creative performances

“The campaign aims to raise awareness of the increase in flooding we can expect across the country in the coming decades due to climate change and sea level rise, particularly in coastal regions,” they said.

Extinction Rebellion Dundee will host a “G7 tea party” at 3pm on June 7 which will see them dress in business attire and “vote down action to tackle climate change”.

The group will also drink “oil” out of teacups and champagne flutes and have a banner reading “G7 Fossil Fuels = Sea Level Rise”.

“This action will highlight the failures of G7 leaders to tackle the Climate and Ecological Crisis,” Extinction Rebellion Scotland said.

Campaigners in Portobello in Edinburgh will also take to the Firth of Forth with costumes and placards.

They want to highlight the risk rising sea levels represent there and in other parts of the country.

Other protests will also take place in Glasgow and Invergordon throughout the day.

Scientists have predicted that many landmarks in Dundee and Fife could be at risk from rising sea levels by 2050.

We reported in May how they had predicted flooding could engulf attractions including the V&A Dundee and Discovery Point.

The historic Old Course in St Andrews could also be lost to the sea according to the data from Climate Central.