Kirriemuir: Covid testing station to stay another week as figures rise again in Angus town

The mobile testing van is going to remain in Kirriemuir for much of this week following an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in the area.

The drop-in community testing site for people who do not have symptoms of the virus will be in the town on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

Locals urged to get tested

As cases in the Kirriemuir area continue to rise, locals are being encouraged to get tested.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, associate director of public health for NHS Tayside said: “Following discussions with Angus Council and a sharp rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the town, we have deployed the testing van to Kirriemuir for two additional days this week.

“I would strongly encourage everyone to get tested even if you do not have any symptoms.

“Not everyone who has the virus will have symptoms, so people could be spreading the disease without knowing it. Around 1-in-3 people with Covid-19 have no symptoms but could potentially be passing the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.”

New variant more infectious

Dr Hothersall added: “We know the new variant that is currently circulating across Tayside is more infectious so please take advantage of the testing facilities and help keep everyone safe.

“It is also really important everyone continues to follow the ‘FACTS‘ guidance. Please wear a face mask, keep 2m from others, meet outdoors where possible, limit your contacts and get vaccinated when offered. This virus has not gone away so we need to continue to be cautious.

Follow the rules in Kirrie

“I would like to thank the people of Kirriemuir for their ongoing support in getting tested and sticking to the guidance as we work towards getting the numbers back down.”

The mobile testing van will be open between 10.30am and 4pm in the car park of Kirrie Connections. The testing van will now not visit Montrose or Brechin this week.

Times, dates and locations for people to be tested across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross by the mobile crew are available at the NHS Tayside website.

Rapid testing kits for home use

Testing for people whether or not they have symptoms is also available daily from 8am until 8pm at Bruce House Car Park in Arbroath. You can also collect a rapid testing kit for self-testing at home.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should book a test in the usual way via the NHS Inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.

The mobile testing units are safe and secure, with strict hygiene measures in place. Staff on site will support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test. Full instructions will be provided.

Results within 48 hours

Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.

Anyone who receives a positive PCR test result will be asked to self-isolate. Dedicated support is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, including food packages and financial support. Further advice and information on what support is available for people who need to self-isolate is available from the NHS Inform website with further support available from Tayside Cares.