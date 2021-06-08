Dundee mum tells of fear after her bedroom window was ‘shot at’

A Dundee mum fears someone could have been injured after something was shot at the window of her home.

The woman walked into her bedroom in St Mary’s to find what appeared to be a pellet marking in the window pane.

The mum, who asked not to be named, said she heard a loud noise on Thursday evening before finding the damage to her St Boswells Terrace home.

She said: “Looking at the break of the glass and other images of air rifle vandalism, it does look exactly the same.

“The noise of it on impact was very loud.

“Thankfully it’s double glazing and it looks like it’s only gone through the first panel but if that was single glazed it would have come straight through.”

The incident happened at around 9.15pm as the mother-of-two was putting her children to bed.

She added: “I put something on social media, just to make people in the local area aware of what happened.

“I am concerned by what has taken place. My children did sleep in that room until recently and thank goodness we moved them to another room.

“When I looked out I couldn’t see anyone outside the address.

“We’ve lived here for almost 10 years and never had anything like this before.

“If that air rifle had connected with someone I definitely think it would have caused some damage.”

Are air rifles legal?

While air rifles are legal, people are required to have an air weapons certificate to own one.

After the woman shared the post, many others came forward to share stories of similar incidents.

Now she thinks they should be banned completely.

She added: “I just don’t think they should be allowed to be bought – even with a licence.

“I’m not sure what the need for someone to have one is.”

The incident was not reported to the police.