A Dundee woman wants to thank two kind strangers who rescued her after a fall.

Margaret Macaskill, 68, cried for help after falling in her Fintry home and passers-by rushed to her aid.

But as she was taken away in an ambulance, Margaret never managed to get their names or say thank you.

After a stay in hospital, Mrs Macaskill is home and wants the women to be recognised for their efforts.

She said: “I managed to crawl into my living room.

“Next thing I looked up and there were two ladies. I had no idea where they came from, but I was screaming blue murder.”

“I never got to thank the ladies, as I had to go away in the ambulance.”

Complete strangers

The two women helped Mrs Macaskill back into her living room and looked after her.

Her carer came in as the ladies were at the front door and called an ambulance, but both of the strangers stayed with Margaret until the ambulance arrived.

“I’ve been in hospital twice since April,” Mrs Macaskill said.

“I’ve had eight falls this year, but I had one on the 20th of May and I just want to thank the two ladies who came to my aid and stayed with me until my carer and the ambulance service arrived.

“I didn’t know who they were, they were complete strangers. I hope they’ll read this and see that.

“I think they were just passing this way and I’m sure they live here as well.”

‘I feel like an old, old lady now’

Margaret lives alone without many family members for support.

This most recent fall on May 20 has left her relying on a zimmer frame.

“I feel like an old, old lady now,” she said.

After facing her own health problems, she was very grateful for the support from her local community when she needed it most.

“I would just like to thank them both from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“I thought that was really nice of them, staying with me all that time.”

Around one in three adults over 65 who live at home will have at least one fall a year, and about half of these will have more frequent falls.

Margaret’s fall comes as it was found that more older people are falling during lockdown. 90% of elderly people have experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.