A Dundee woman has netted £50,000 after beating Mecca Bingo players from across the UK to win the national prize.

Jade Gorthy was enjoying an evening out at Mecca Bingo Dundee Douglasfield when she suddenly realised all her numbers had come up on the biggest game in the UK.

And her call of “house”, ahead of thousands of other players across the UK, meant she had won the jackpot.

The 27-year-old support worker, who has been playing at Mecca Bingo for nearly 10 years, decided to pop in for an evening of bingo with her partner and two friends just as the restrictions lifted and the club reopened.

‘Speechless’

Jade initially thought she had won £1,000, but was soon left speechless when it was confirmed she had won a whopping £50,000 on the National Bingo Game.

And her cries of ‘house’ were more than apt as she is now planning to use the cash windfall to buy a new place with her partner.

“I was so happy when I realised I had won, and what a surprise when I realised the jackpot was actually 50 times higher than I first thought,” said Jade.

“I think the entire club heard me screaming.

“As soon as I won I called my grandad, he couldn’t believe it.”

The win came just two weeks after the Dundee Mecca Bingo hall reopened after the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

‘Thrilled’

Commenting on the win, James Watson, general manager at the bingo hall said everyone at the Dundee facility was “thrilled”.

He added: “It’s always a fantastic moment when someone calls house on the National Bingo Game, and it feels even better knowing it’s so soon after we could finally reopen our doors.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Jade, who has been playing for years.

“£50,000 is an incredible prize amount and we’re delighted.”

Alastair Stewart, business development manager at the National Bingo Game, added: “I hope that she enjoys the winnings.

“It just goes to show that you can win big at bingo and that entertainment is back.”