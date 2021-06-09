Police presence remains in Dundee street after raid

Police have been stationed in a Dundee street for nearly 24 hours following a raid.

Officers have been in Kinghorne Road, near the High Corner bar, since visiting a block of flats.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing, as officers removed items from the flat on Wednesday.

One neighbour – who did not wish to be named – feared something serious had happened after seeing police stationed outside the block.

He said: “I work nightshift and I saw the police outside the flats at about 2am.

“It isn’t unusual to see the police on Kinghorne Road but I was surprised to see the police stationed outside the block from that time.

“I had no idea what had happened and more police vans have been situated outside as the day went on.”

Another resident said there had been a “hive of activity” as officers came in and out of the block.

He added: “The police had two vans outside a short time before 2pm.

“There was a right hive of activity, they filled up both vehicles with items and I must have counted five or six officers on the scene.”

Another neighbour said she had seen one police vehicle stationed outside the block at 5pm last night.

“There was one police car parked outside here from 5pm on Tuesday, they were here for nearly 24 hours,” she said.