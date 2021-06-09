Concerns raised over Dundee Council not meeting recycling targets

Dundee residents are to be “educated” on recycling their rubbish amid ongoing concerns about missing national targets.

The Scottish Government has set a target for councils to recycle 70% of household waste by 2025.

But Dundee City Council currently recycles just 38% of rubbish and has a target of 48% within three years.

The figures from a neighbourhood development plan have prompted concern the public needs to be told exactly why recycling is important.

Neighbourhood committee convener, SNPs Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “We’re going to have to communicate with the public and really educate them into why it’s necessary.

“It’s not just about recycling, it’s about saving the planet and it really is as big as that.”

Labour Councillor Richard McCready raised concerns about reaching government recycling targets with the plan at the committee this week.

He said: “Can I draw attention to the targets about the percentage of household waste recycled or composted.

“The council’s last figure was 38.42% and the target going forward is 48%.

“I think a lot of good work has been done. I do not underestimate the difficulties there are in dealing with this issue.

“We see the problems a large percent of flats and tenements cause, in regards to space for recycling bins and space.

“Am I correct in thinking the Scottish Government wants that figure to improve significantly by 2025?

“I was under the impression they want 75% of household waste.

“That would require a complete step change in what the council is doing, with much more resources. How will the council deal with that, moving forward?”

Targets

Tony Boyle, head of environmental services at the council, said: “We’ve already set out as a council where we’re going with the recycling plan – that was set out last year. And that sets out clear targets on how we’re going to meet these set targets.

“Specifically Councillor McCready’s issue around the target – the target is 70% that the Scottish Government has put on all councils.

“That’s an aspirational target that no other local authority has yet hit.

“We’ve still got a way to go in terms of making improvements, but we’re looking now at a contamination policy.

“There’s communications going out to all residents on that which will hopefully encourage them to make the changes needed to improve recycling.

“That’s going to be supplemented with additional programmes later this year, to help us get towards that target.”

Mr McCready asked if the council would face penalties for not reaching the target, to which Mr Boyle said he had not heard there would be.

Other areas of focus included in the neighbourhood development plan included reducing anti-social behaviour; Creating inclusive communities; Improving life changes through learning and development; Keeping people safe; Creating a fair trading environment; Improving social housing; Safeguarding the environment from Climate Change; Creating sustainable waste management systems; Implementing a clean air strategy; and Managing parks and public spaces.

The plan was agreed by all councillors.