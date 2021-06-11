‘Unlocking a great network of like-minded people’: Dundee to host Royal Naval Association ‘drop-in’ event

The Royal Naval Association in Scotland will be holding a ‘drop in’ event at Dundee Sea Cadet Unit on Saturday June 12 from 1pm – 4pm.

All Royal Navy veterans, serving personnel and families are invited to go along and connect with their military community.

With over 10,000 members across 250+ branches worldwide, The Royal Naval Association (‘RNA’) is a family of current and former naval service personnel, relatives and supporters of the Royal Navy.

© Supplied by Royal Navy

Whether it’s catching up with friends at regular social events, fundraising for community causes, advising on welfare and employment matters or just providing an arm around the shoulder, the RNA’s willingness to help others stems from the tradition and camaraderie that life in the Royal Navy instils.

Camaraderie

Captain Chris Smith ADC RN, the Naval Regional Commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland, says: “I’m delighted to see this initiative taking place.

“As both the Naval Regional Commander for Scotland (& NI) and as RNA President for Scotland, I encourage all those who have served, are still serving or have a personal connection to the Navy to come and along and say hello.

© Supplied by Royal Navy

“It costs nothing to join and as I’ve seen, unlocks a great network of like-minded people.”

As of January 2021, membership for the RNA is now free.

In Scotland there’s a choice of joining a local branch (a choice between Aberdeen, City of Edinburgh, City of Glasgow, City of Inverness, Forth Valley, Lossiemouth, Orkney, Perth & District, Rosyth & West Fife, Sutherland or West Lothian) or joining the HQ Roll, which is a virtual branch led by the team in RNA Central Office (Portsmouth).

Into the community

Karen Elliot BEM, the secretary of the RNA in Scotland, says: “The RNA Scottish Area Committee are keen to get out into the community, particularly following all the protection measures since March 2020, and we’re planning a ‘roadshow’ type event to allow us to raise awareness of the RNA within the region and to engage with shipmates and those with an interest in the RNA and wider naval community.

“The Dundee Sea Cadet Unit is a fantastic facility and on the day (weather permitting) we hope to be able to watch some of the Sea Cadets out boating, and also, we may have a few of them drop in to tell us about their experiences.”

*The Royal Naval Association in Scotland ‘drop in’ event takes place at Dundee Sea Cadet Unit, East Camperdown Street, Dundee, on Saturday June 12 from 1pm – 4pm.

* For a full interview with Royal Naval Association CEO Captain Bill Oliphant, who was born and raised in Fife, see The Courier Weekend magazine on Saturday June 12.