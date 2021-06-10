Dundee man ‘forced woman to pretend to be dog and drink from toilet’

A woman was allegedly forced to pretend to be a dog by her partner, who tried to make her drink from a toilet.

Scott Green is also accused of repeatedly punching and biting the woman over a two-day period at an address in Dundee.

It is alleged that on Burnside Court, where he lives, Green seized the woman’s phone, accessed it and challenged her about photographs.

Green allegedly shouted, swore, made violent threats, seized her neck, threw her to the floor and repeatedly punched her on the head, before biting her on the head.

The 28-year-old allegedly punched and bit her on the body repeatedly and forced her to stand in a corner.

He is said to have instructed her to call him “daddy”, forced her to pretend to be a dog and tried to force her to drink water from a toilet.

‘Gaslighting’ allegations

Prosecutors allege Green refused to allow the woman to leave, forced her to admit his behaviour was her fault and sent her a message from the Tay Road Bridge threatening to harm himself.

Court papers allege Green phoned the woman to tell her to harm herself in order to prevent him from harming himself.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Green continued to make no plea in connection with the allegations, on petition, at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who remanded him in custody meantime.