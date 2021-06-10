Thursday court round-up — Failed clean getaway and wish fulfilment

Strap in for your essential bumper court round-up for Thursday.

Attempted clean getaway

A Dunfermline man failed to make a clean get away after stealing household products from a supermarket.

Stuart Duncan stole five bottles of washing liquid and seven packets of meat from Tesco on Dunfermline’s Aberdour Road on October 23 2019.

He returned days later, on October 26, and made off with four bottles of fabric conditioner, four bottles of laundry detergent, three bottles of dishwasher liquid, seven packets of coffee and 20 packets of meat.

On April 14 last year he stole a quantity of food items from the Tesco store on the town’s Winterthur Lane.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court the 30-year-old pled guilty to the charges.

He further admitted racially abusing two people at an address in the town’s Woodmill Crescent on July 14 last year.

Duncan, of James Bank Hostel, Dunfermline, will be sentenced next month.

‘You’re s****ing my mum’

A man who attacked his mother’s partner with bits of glass and a photo frame “just because you’re s****ing my mum” has been ordered to pay more than £1,000.

Robbie Johnstone, 17, came home drunk and began arguing with the man at their home address on Colliston Avenue in Glenrothes.

Johnstone began raining punches down on his victim’s head, face and body as they struggled on the ground.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “The accused grabbed a piece of glass and attempted to slash the complainer.

“He then picked up a larger piece of glass and struck the complainer over the head with it.”

Johnstone then picked up photo frames and struck the man on the head with them, before being forced outside, where he began shouting abuse.

The assault victim was left with cuts, including to the top of his right ear.

Johnstone pled guilty to assault.

He fined Johnstone £500 and ordered him to pay his victim a further £500.

Teenagers hit by car

Graeme Duncan, 58 has denied hitting two children with his car while driving dangerously through Auchterarder.

It is alleged that on Halloween 2019, he drove his Nissa Leaf Acenta along Hunter Street and High Street, mounted a pavement and drove towards a 15-year-old boy, causing the vehicle to strike him.

It is alleged he in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting aggressively at the youngster.

Duncan, of High Street, Auchterarder, is also accused of having a baseball bat in a public place.

He faces a further charge that, on the same date, in the town’s Crown Wynd, he drove dangerously, around a corner at speed and in the direction of two 16-year-olds, causing his car to hit one of them.

It is alleged that he shouted aggressively at two other youngsters, aged 14 and 13.

Duncan is alleged to have assaulted a 14-year-old boy in the town’s Hunter Street, and attempted to strike him with a baseball bat, or similar.

He denies all charges against him and the case was continued at Perth Sheriff Court until August 9.

Wish fulfilment

A dopey thief smashed his way into a Dundee glazing firm in a deliberate attempt to get arrested.

Alistair Anderson was jailed after breaking into Apex Glass & Glazing on Foundry Lane, a short distance from the homeless hostel where he was staying.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and the 43-year-old was heard to shout to an accomplice “what’s the bricks?” before smashing his way into the business.

Anderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, fled after the alarm sounded.

He pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court with solicitor Jim Caird revealing that Anderson committed the crime in the hope of being arrested.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced him to four months in prison.

Rape accused

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in Fife.

Stuart Stacey, of Rowallan Green, Glenrothes, allegedly carried out the attack, while the woman was asleep, at an address in Cupar on an occasion between December 1 and 20 2018.

The 54-year-old made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and Sheriff Richard McFarlane continued the case on petition for further examination and released Stacey on bail.

Also…

Hot tub sex attacker Daniel Crees was placed on the sex offenders register. His trial heard he assaulted women in a hot tub during a party just five days after his Las Vegas wedding.

Hugh Dinning from Freuchie, Fife pled guilty to assaulting another villager by dousing him in petrol and threatening him with a blowtorch over a bitter parking dispute.

Curtis Ross went on a bizarre rant about cannibalism when he was refused entry to a Leven pub. The 20-year-old said to arresting police: “I like the taste of human flesh. I’d like to cut up flesh and eat it.”

Neighbours of Fife paedophile Nicholas Denison took the extraordinary step of writing to a sheriff about their fears over his presence in their community. The 61-year-old was placed on a supervision order.

