Appeal for surgery fund after puppy hit by car and left with life-threatening injuries

By Katy Scott
June 11 2021, 11.57am Updated: June 11 2021, 12.40pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaInjured puppy Mysti
Mysti has been left with life-threatening injuries.

The family of an eight-month-old puppy are appealing for donations to save her life after she was run over.

Eight-month-old collie, Mysti, has been left with a hip fracture, spinal fracture and a dislocated hip.

She now needs life-saving surgery and her owners are asking for people to donate what they can to help.

Owner Vicky Tasker said Mysti escaped through the front door of their home in Liff on Friday night.

She was hit in Church Street by a male driver who stopped for a couple of minutes before leaving the scene.

Vicky said: “It’s like having a new born baby.

“She can’t even sit up in her cage.”

Mysti the injured puppy with her owner Donald Tasker
Donald Tasker with Mysti.

Vets have told Vicky and her husband, Donald, that Mysti will not be able to walk again without the surgery and may need to be put down.

‘We have to do everything for her ‘

“It has been a nightmare,” said Vicky.

“We’ve not ate, we’ve not slept. We’re just taking it day by day.”

The surgery costs upwards of £3,000 – a huge sum that the family cannot cover themselves.

“They are reaching out to their community for assistance in this time of need. So far just over £500 has been raised in the Facebook fundraiser.

Vicky said that the costs could even amount to £7,000 if Mysti is unable to heal in time for the operation.

Mysti the puppy

Police Scotland were unable to find a record of the incident when contacted.

