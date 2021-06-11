An eight-year-old boy has been named Dundee’s kindest kid as part of a new award to celebrate selfless acts.

Kingspark pupil Cole McGurty, described as “the most thoughtful and kind little boy” is the first recipient of the Caroline Bairner Award.

It was launched earlier this year in memory of the Dundee City Council support worker who died suddenly in January.

Ms Bairner spent a lot of time helping others with empathy, compassion and care, and worked selflessly to help others to achieve, succeed and feel like they matter.

She passed away suddenly on January 1 this year.

Cole, who turns nine next week, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair and walking frame but his mum, Susan Scullion, said that doesn’t stop him helping others.

“We are so proud of Cole,” she said.

“Despite all his own issues and everything he has to cope with he is the kindest, happiest little boy.

“Cole never stops smiling and is always doing things for everyone else.

“He asks every day if I’m okay and he does kind things like get my pyjamas ready for me and make sure nothing is bothering me.”

First winner

The award was launched by charity Dundee Bairns, who said Cole was nominated by his teacher, Lynsey Orme.

A spokesman said: “Lynsey said Cole is the most thoughtful and kind little boy she had ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“He is always looking out for his peers and teachers helping in anyway he can.

“Cole has cerebral palsy and despite walking with a walking frame in school, without being asked he will assist other children in the classroom, taking their hand and guiding them to their seats.

“If a peer is upset Cole without fail is there to reassure them and offer words of encouragement or try to make them laugh.

Naturally caring

“Cole is so naturally caring he will often spot someone needing a reassuring voice before anyone else.

“He would do anything for anyone and this award couldn’t be more suited to him.

“He’s consistently kind, empathetic and always putting everyone else before himself.”

Kindness, inclusivity and love

When Ms Bairner died, a collection for Dundee Bairns was held in lieu of flowers, raising £3,198 for the charity.

The award was launched in partnership with her family.

A spokeswoman for the charity described the support worker as a “champion for kindness, inclusivity and love”.

“She spread these things through the community, wherever she went, touching lives in so very many ways,” she added.

“Dundee Bairns are extremely grateful for this donation, made in honour of someone who truly embodied kindness.

“We felt it would be fitting to host an annual award to help continue Caroline’s legacy and to recognise kindness where it exists in the city’s young people.”

Looking ahead

The Caroline Bairner Award for Kindness will be given out annually to someone aged between five and 18, who has shown kindness and empathy.

This can be through an exemplary act which displays kindness in the community, helping others, fundraising for charity, hosting a group activity or event which benefits others.

It can also be awarded for consistent acts of kindness throughout the year, a kind personality, empathy and helping others.

Commended

Also recognised for her kindness was Macy Jamieson, who was awarded a certificate of commendation and a medal by Dundee Bairns.

Macy, from Carnoustie, also received a commendation and £30 voucher from the Bairner family.

Lianne Jackson, Macy’s teacher, nominated the 12-year-old carer.

Lianne said: “Macy is just 12 and for quite some time has taken on a caring role for her grandparents.

“They are elderly and her gran has been suffering from health complaints which left her hospitalised for several weeks.

“Macy looked after her grandad at this time, along with official carers. She was very keen to be involved and be there for her grandparents.

“She has helped prepare food for them, done the household chores and generally lifted their spirits.

“Nobody has asked her to do this – she has done this of her own accord. When speaking to her she has asked what she can do to cheer them up – she is utterly devoted to her grandparents”.