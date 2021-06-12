Could you be the next Hulk Hogan? New talent wanted as wrestling returns to Dundee

Fancy ditching the football boots and stepping into the ring to wrestle an angry Scotsman?

While most of the nation’s eyes are on Scotland’s trip to the Euros, Dundee-based Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) wants to put the next batch of recruits through their paces.

The group, which trains at The Circle in Staffa Place, is looking to create the next wrestling champ.

Since its conception in 2003, the SWE has gone from strength to strength, welcoming some of the biggest worldwide stars into their own backyard.

Scottish wrestling packing a punch

Despite welcoming famous faces Ted DiBiase and Bret Hart into their organisation the company want to focus on creating new local talent as they emerge from their coronavirus-induced hiatus.

Next month’s show “Uprising” still hands precariously in the balance as the company monitors the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Despite the uncertainty, wrestlers were able to return to the ring for the first time this month to train.

“The last show we had was in February of last year,” said the club’s booker, David Low.

“All the wrestlers have only been able to start training again this month inside the ring.

“It has been difficult being closed for so long, more for everyone’s mental health, that was so use to training 6 or 7 times a week to then doing nothing.

“We are meant to be holding our first event back at the Rose Suite in Dundee next month on July 2.

“This will obviously be at a reduced capacity if it does get the go ahead but we’re certainly looking forward to welcoming back fans.”

Those who have grown-up watching American wrestling promotions such as the WWE could now have a chance to follow in the footsteps of stars such as Hulk Hogan as David’s sights are set on recruiting more wrestlers in the city.

Are you up to the challenge?

David said: “We’ve probably got five or six stars from Dundee currently but we are certainly looking forward to creating more home grown talent.

“There is a 12-week training programme people could undertake, to get the basics and then advanced classes.

“Hundreds have come through the door since we’ve started.

“Like footballers, people have dreams of starting in places like SWE and making it to the WWE.

“The passion for wrestling has rapidly increased in Scotland in the last 20 years and there are wrestling schools all over the country now.

“We started off performing in front of handfuls in the early 2000s and then more recently we’ve had 1,300 watching us in the Caird Hall.

“We’ll hopefully be back in the Caird Hall next year performing but our long-term ambitions would certainly be to get SWE on television on a more regular basis.”