Covid: NHS Tayside restricts hospital visits to one-per-patient as cases soar

Due to rising cases of Covid-19 throughout the region, NHS Tayside is to follow Scottish Government Level 2 hospital visiting guidance.

From tomorrow, Saturday June 12, inpatients in NHS Tayside hospitals will be able to receive one visitor.

Visitors have been told they should contact the ward to arrange an appointment time and discuss the process.

The new guidance comes after it was announced Dundee has the highest rate of coronavirus of any council area in Scotland.

A spike in cases was also seen in the Angus town of Kirriemuir.

Only Dundee is currently in Level 2, with Angus and Perth and Kinross both under Level 1 restrictions, but all NHS hospitals in the region will follow Level 2 rules.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We ask that visitors do not come to the hospital without a prearranged appointment.

“The Scottish Government guidance on hospital visiting recognises that Covid-19 is still with us and can still be transmitted easily. To reduce risks and protect patients, families and staff, we will continue to balance visiting with the ongoing risks of the virus.

“Where local risk assessment indicates that it is necessary to restrict visiting, essential visiting will continue.”

Risk assessments in place

Health bosses have implemented the following measures to manage inpatient visiting safely:

Patients in hospital will be able to receive one visitor, subject to local risk assessment No visit will be permitted if a visitor is unwell, has any symptoms of Covid-19, or is quarantining for any reason, including recent international travel Visitors must wear a fluid-resistant face mask (FRSM) at all times. Masks will be provided where required Movement around the hospital must be limited as much as possible and any gathering in public areas of the hospital must be avoided, such as corridors, waiting room and concourse areas Toilet facilities for public use will be available Visitors will have to provide details for Test and Protect requirements Children must not visit at any time



Maternity appointments also updated

A change in rules also applies to expectant mothers visiting hospital.

Pregnant women may identify a supportive person to accompany them to all scans and antenatal appointments, and one designated support person or birth partner to accompany them in labour. A second birth partner may also attend – but patients must speak to their midwife to arrange.

Pregnant women may identify a support person to visit on the postnatal ward at any time, and an additional designated support person is welcome to visit the postnatal ward between 1pm and 6pm.

And, no children should be brought to appointments, labour or postnatal areas.