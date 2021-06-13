Broughty Ferry man Thomas Durrant traced safe and well

Police have said a Broughty Ferry man reported missing last weekend has now been traced safe and well.

Officers had issued a public appeal to help trace Thomas Durrant, who had been camping in woodland area North of Auchterhouse.

There were concerns for the 27-year-old’s welfare before he was eventually traced on Thursday, June 17.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Thursday morning: “Following enquiries, it has been established that Thomas Durrant, 27, who had been reported missing from Broughty Ferry is safe and well.

“He is no longer being treated as a missing person.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted with our earlier appeals for information.”