A former golf and ice hockey prodigy from Dundee who caused two drunken road smashes has narrowly escaped a prison sentence.

Callum Michie, 28, crashed his car into a taxi in Dundee before driving a van over a roundabout on the Kingsway a year later.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Michie’s life had spiralled out of control following a serious road accident when he was 15.