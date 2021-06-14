Campaign launched to promote ‘positive vibes’ at Dundee multis

Residents of high-rise flats in Dundee have launched a new campaign to promote a positive attitude to life there.

People living in the Hilltown multis want to create a “feel-good factor” among residents, saying there is a stigma surrounding the blocks, due to drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.

Members of the Bottom of the Hill Focus Group launched their “Positive Vibes” project at the weekend, after planning it since the spring.

Group member Gill Webster, said the plan is to improve the image of life in the multis.

The project is based at Tulloch Court but extends to all of the tower blocks in the Hilltown.

The group also hope to take their message further into the city centre.

‘A lot of good people live in the multis’

Gill said: “Sadly there is still a stigma attached to life in the multis.

“There are a lot of negative impressions out there and we want to try to change that.

“This project is about showing that a lot of good people live in the multis and that it isn’t all bad news.”

The group have been working with Dundee artist Pamie Bennett who has created artwork based round a positive theme.

Pamie said: “We are using words like kindness and we have painted logos on the ground at the entrance to Tulloch Court.

“We have also painted bright images on the outside steps. Our artwork is aimed at bringing a little joy and cheer and also creating something bright to look at as well as spreading out messages.”

Fundraising

Group member Daniel Burns said a project to provide meals for residents of Tulloch Court has also been extended.

Daniel said: “We want to show that this is a great community work in.

“A lot of good goes on here and we have all pulled together during the pandemic.

“I’ve lived here a number of years and it has been a great place to live with a lot of very decent people around.

“We are really sad that such a negative image has built up around the multis and we are determined to change that.”