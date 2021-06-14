Monday court round-up — 18th hole and missing booze

Scotland’s finishing wasn’t the only crime dealt with harshly on Monday…

Boss bunkered?

A golf club boss has been accused of building a teeing area without permission from Scotland’s nature conservation agency.

John Menzies allegedly allowed hundreds of tonnes of sand to be dumped onto a Site of Special Scientific Interest at Drumoig Golf Club, near Leuchars.

Prosecutors allege Menzies, as company director, instructed an operation enabling the construction of a teeing area for the 18th hole of the golf course.

This required the written consent of Scottish Natural Heritage, now NatureScot.

It is alleged Menzies, of Tanna Drive, Glenrothes, allowed several hundred tonnes of sand to be deposited onto Pickletillum Marsh, a protected marshland area.

The 56-year-old was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Menzies’ case was continued without plea until July.

Driven to jail

A 52-year-old banned driver with 30 previous road traffic convictions has been jailed.

Murray Mitchell was caught driving his pal’s Volvo V70 on December 2 2019.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mitchell was dropping off the car after being “pestered” by his friend.

Solicitor Ian Houston said: “His friend had been at his house the previous night. He had too much to drink and allowed him to leave his car at his house.

“The next day, that friend pestered him to drive the car over and eventually he succumbed to that persuasion.”

Mitchell, of Benvie Road, admitted driving the car while banned and without insurance on Buick Place.

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Mitchell for seven months and disqualified him from driving for five years.

Booze wasn’t recovered

A man stole booze from a Perth supermarket, just weeks after his release from prison.

Daniel Paskin admitted shoplifting nearly £40 worth of alcohol from the city’s Morrison’s store in May, last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard none of the drink was recovered.

The 30-year-old, of Newhouse Road, Perth, had been released from jail in April, solicitor Billy Somerville said.

“He fell back into his old ways,” he said.

In 2019, he was caught with foil wraps of heroin worth £50 in Perth city centre. It happened after he was “struck off” his methadone prescription.

The court heard Paskin is now drug free.

Sheriff Alison Michie told Paskin: “Your record doesn’t do you any favours.”

She deferred sentence for background reports until July 14.

Tayberry ’embezzlement’

A woman has been charged with stealing more than £16,000 from the social enterprise firm she worked for.

Moira Coughlin allegedly took the money from Dundee-based company Tayberry Enterprises Ltd.

The 37-year-old is accused of embezzling a total of £16,157.37 from the company on Dunsinane Avenue, between December 1 2017 and May 31 2018.

Coughlin, of Balmoral Gardens, was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Her case was continued without plea until July.

Also…

Teaching assistant Katrina Roper wept with relief after being cleared of assaulting a child at a Dundee school. Following a two-day trial, she was found not guilty of hitting the boy with a clipboard.

Former sporting prodigy Callum Michie narrowly avoided jail despite causing a pair of drunken crashes in Dundee. The city’s court was told how the one-time golfer and ice hockey player’s life spiralled out of control.

