Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a disturbance in the car park of a Dundee supermarket.

Officers were called to the Kirkton branch of Asda in Derwent Road shortly after midday on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Monday, June 14, we received a report of a man causing a disturbance on Derwent Avenue in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.”