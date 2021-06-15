Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Community football club hopes to team up with young folk in Dundee to tackle vandalism

By Olivia Adam
June 15 2021, 11.27am Updated: June 15 2021, 1.01pm
© SuppliedA damaged dugout at Whitton Park.
A youth has been reported over vandalism to a dugout at Whitton Park.

A Dundee junior football club hopes to launch night-time soccer schools in a bid to offer youngsters an alternative to anti-social behaviour.

Broughty Athletic Junior Football Club’s Whitton Park has seen a number incidents of vandalism in recent months.

This week a 13-year-old boy was charged and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor in connection with damage to the park’s dugouts on May 22.

CCTV shows that around 20 boys and girls climbed the fence in daylight.

While some played football on the pitch, others trashed the refreshment areas and wheelie bins.

The worst damage was to the dugout area, where metal frames were mangled, plastic panels were torn out and two seats were destroyed.

Broughty Athletic president Jim Finlayson said the youths caused nearly £3,000 of damage.

The cost of repairs will have to be covered by the Dundee East Community Sports Club, the hub group for the six football clubs that use the Whitton Park, Douglas Sports Centre, Claypotts Park and Dawson Park grass pitches.

More of the damage caused by young vandals at Whitton Park.
More of the damage caused by young vandals at Whitton Park.

It is not the first time youths have broken into the grounds and destroyed club property. Football goals are now locked away at night due to vandals trying to pull off the nets.

Mr Finlayson admits: “We often receive noise complaints from nearby residents.”

The club has been in talks with the police about starting evening soccer clubs at weekends.

Mr Finlayson hopes this will prevent any more trouble and even encourage some of the young vandals to take part.

“We’re trying to give the community a chance,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]