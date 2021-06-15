Man, 35, assaulted in Dundee city centre

Police were called to Dundee city centre after a man was assaulted on Monday afternoon.

Several police officers were seen assisting a man on the ground, in Whitehall Street, shortly after 2pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed an investigation has now been launched into the incident after a 35-year-old man was assaulted.

An unmarked police vehicle was part of the emergency response, as the man was checked over by officers near the bus terminus.

Shock

Shocked onlookers said the street was “busy” as officers conducted their inquiries.

“When I arrived the guy was on the ground and was being checked over by officers,” one man said.

“There was an unmarked police unit which arrived alongside a marked police vehicle.

“Thankfully the guy didn’t seem to be too bad, it looked like he may have had a minor injury to his face.

“He was lying against the Cex store but he was chatting away to officers.

“I’m shocked to hear that that guy was apparently attacked.”

Investigation launched

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 2.10pm on Monday June 15, we received a report that a 35-year-old man had been assaulted on Whitehall Street.

“Officers attended, the 35-year-old did not require any medical attention.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”