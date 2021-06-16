Modified Relay for Life to go ahead in Dundee

Cancer Research UK have launched an alternative Relay for Life to fundraise during the pandemic.

Taking place on August 28, the Relay for Life will be held at the Caird Park Regional Performance Centre.

Usually a 24-hour event, this year will be a modified 12-hour event, from 10am until 10pm.

Liz Richiardi, volunteer chairwoman for Relay for Life Dundee, said this year will be “their toughest yet”.

She said: “Usually we do a 24-hour event and we camp out overnight. Obviously we’ve had to change this to reduce people being in close quarters.

“We will take turns walking around the track for our allotted time.”

Themed event

However, Liz hopes the energy will still feel the same, with this year’s Wild West theme, where walkers will be encouraged to dress up.

Liz said: “There is a festival feeling to it – we will have the Wild West theme, entertainment, stalls and games, as well as having the opportunity to celebrate those who have survived cancer and those who are fighting to find a cure.”

She added: “The first lap, as always, will be taken by pipers and survivors. There will also be some themed laps to keep spirits lively.”

At teatime, all cancer survivors are celebrated with high tea and a cake.

Then at 9pm, the Candle of Hope Ceremony will take place.

The ceremony is an important part of the Relay for Life, where participants are invited to light candles for those who have died due to cancer.

It allows the participants to have a quiet moment of remembrance, reflection and celebration.

Liz said she was determined to make sure this year’s event will go ahead safely.

She said: “This year is our 15th and will be our toughest but we’re determined to go ahead.

“All possible safety precautions with regards to Covid will be in place, as per the restrictions on that date.

“Social distancing, sanitising, contact details and numbers present are all going to be in place.”

If you wish to participate in this year’s event, you can check out the Facebook page, or register to fundraiser here.