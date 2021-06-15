Falling masonry ‘like meteor’ misses woman and dog by inches

A woman fears she and her dog could have been killed after a large piece of masonry fell from a Dundee building.

The two-foot piece of stone missed Maggie Finnigan and her chihuahua, Harold, by inches when it fell from the second floor of a block of flats in Albert Street.

The 59-year-old had been letting Harold out into the communal garden on Park Avenue, before the near-miss on Monday evening.

‘It was like a meteor coming out of the sky’

At around 9pm the mother-of-two said there was a “loud bang” after masonry fell from a window frame, narrowly missing Maggie and Harold.

“It was like a meteor coming out of the sky, that’s the best way I could describe it,” she said.

“I’d just let H (Harold) into the garden and I was coming out closely behind him and then ‘boom’.

“If that had landed on me, I would have been around the corner in the funeral directors – there was no way I’d survived that.

“I literally froze when it happened and Harold was the same, I couldn’t believe the size of the bit that fell, it must be about two-foot long.”

A shaken Maggie got Harold back inside before contacting the emergency services as she feared more masonry would have fallen from the building.

She added: “The fire service came and they were absolutely brilliant, they had to go inside and remove some excess masonry.

“When I looked up at the window frame where the masonry fell from it reminded me just how lucky I am.

“I’m actually thinking about putting a lottery ticket on now cause somebody must have been looking down on us.”

Maggie contacted Pavillion Properties who she rents her flat from to notify them of what had happened.

She added: “I’ve let them know, I’m concerned that something like this could happen again.

“We had slates come down in the past or wee bits of masonry but nothing to this extent.

“I’ve sent images of the masonry that fell to my friends and fellow tenants around here and they’ve told me how serious this could have been.”

A spokesman for Pavillion Properties confirmed they were sending a roofer to inspect the damage.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they also attended on Monday, shortly before 11pm.

A spokeswoman added: “Appliances from Kingsway and Blackness Road Fire Station attended.

“Crews removed loose masonry and removed slates from the roof space during the incident.”