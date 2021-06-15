A man has appeared in court accused of throwing a women out of her car and trying to rob her in a Dundee supermarket car park.

David Wright is also alleged to have jumped on other cars and tried to rob another woman within the car park of Asda, Derwent Avenue, Dundee, on Monday.

The 28-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged Wright, of Emmock Place, assaulted Joanne Markie by seizing her body and trying to rob her of a handbag.

He allegedly tried to open the door of a vehicle driven by Lacey Boyle before chasing it.

Wright is accused of jumping on the bonnet of a Renault Captur before jumping on a Renault Clio.

Robbery charge

Court papers allege Wright shouted, swore, acted aggressively and demanded Claire Caven get out of her car.

He allegedly pulled the door open and entered the car before assaulting Ms Caven by seizing her neck, dragging her from the vehicle and throwing her to the ground.

Prosecutors allege this was with the intent of robbing her.

Wright made no plea during his appearance on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was released on bail after the case was continued for further examination.