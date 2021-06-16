Wednesday court round-up — Reverse Easter Bunny

The Wednesday court round-up from Tayside and Fife.

Reverse Easter Bunny

A serial thief was caught on camera stealing children’s chocolate eggs from a house in Crieff.

Like a backwards Easter Bunny, James Hewitt helped himself to a bag of seasonal treats at a garage in the town’s Mill Street.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old was identified using the owner’s CCTV.

He was seen walking out with an Aldi bag of Easter eggs, worth about £25, at around 3am on March 31, this year.

The same morning, he was seen trying to get into a parked car in Monteath Street, and went into an unlocked vehicle in Sauchie Street and made off with three jackets.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client was taking steps to address a substance misuse problem.

Hewitt, of Corlundy Crescent, Crieff, was jailed for eight months.

New Year punch

A pub-goer was left with a cut to his lip after being punched in the face as he drank on New Year’s Eve.

Dylan Haig needed four stitches to his lip after being attacked in Kirkcaldy’s Society nightclub by Sean Matthew.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 24-year-old had confronted his victim because he believed he was staring at him.

He threw the punch as Mr Haig took a sip of his drink, causing the glass to shatter and cut his face.

Matthew, of Valley View, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting Mr Haig at Kirkcaldy’s Society nightclub on December 31 2018.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Lost in translation

Farm worker Adrian Andruszewski found himself in court after struggling with police officers. They thought he was reaching for a knife, while he said he was trying to get to his phone so he could use a translation app to explain his actions. The full story is here.

Life-threatening attack claim

A further hearing has been fixed for a man accused of knocking his partner unconscious with a metal pole.

Gary McGovern is also accused of repeatedly stamping on the woman and threatening to kill her on November 16 2019 on Byron Street, Dundee.

McGovern allegedly pulled her from a bed and repeatedly struck her on the head with a metal pole, rendering her unconscious.

The 51-year-old allegedly repeatedly stamped on her body and threatened to kill her, caused her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangered her life.

McGovern pled not guilty tendered at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Beauty appreciation pervert

Fife paedophile Robert Ward used a child’s computer to access hundreds of indecent images of children. He claimed he had been searching the images for a particular child to “appreciate her beauty”. Read the full story.

Not the brains of the operation

Stephen Gray‘s own solicitor admitted his client was “not the brains of the operation” after giving away his real name following a masked raid. The Fifer was sentenced for stealing a Mercedes from Cowdenbeath and breaking into an 82-year-old’s home in Markinch. Here’s all the details.

Facebook threats

Read here how William McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accused of abusing Blairgowrie woman Shannon Soutter over Facebook. Soutter had returned to her hometown after being convicted of assaulting a six-month-old child, leaving her with brain damage.

Ear grab charge

48-year-old Andrew Halley has been accused of grabbing his partner by her ears and choking her at his home address on High Street, Newburgh, on June 13.

Halley made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was released on bail after his case was continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Gardyloo

Full details here of Perth man John Cameron, who claimed he had been throwing waste out his flat window because he was too scared to use the toilet. He admitted breaching the peace.

