Halfway there: Community raises more than £1,500 to save injured pup

An appeal to raise money to save the life of an eight-month-old puppy has raised more than £1,500.

Collie Mysti was hit by a car in Liff last week, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

A fundraiser was launched to cover some of the cost of the surgery she needs to survive.

Just a week later, owners Vicky and Donald Tasker are grateful to have reached the halfway mark.

“It’s crazy how everyone has been so generous and thoughtful,” said Vicky.

“It shows there’s a lot of animal lovers out there.”

Very moved

Local dog owner Richard Dixon donated £60 after reading about Mysti’s plight.

He said: “I was very moved by it, so I wanted to send them a cheque.

“I can only imagine what it must be like.

“If it happened to my dog, I wouldn’t know what to do.”

The family still have some way to go, as Mysti’s life-saving surgery will cost at least £3,000.

Their Facebook fundraiser encourages donating “anything anyone can afford”.

Vicky’s wider family all pitched in to buy a bigger cage for the eight-month-old collie as the accident has meant she cannot leave her cage.

“She’s moving a lot more now and trying to sit up,” said Vicky.

“She doesn’t understand why she can’t get out to play.

“She’s such an active dog, it’s not in her nature to be inside all the time.”

‘Waiting game’

The pup’s injuries include a a hip fracture, spinal fracture and a dislocated hip.

Vets have warned that Mysti will not be able to walk again without the surgery and may need to be put down.

“The vets can’t do anymore scans until we hit the 12-week mark,” Vicky said.

“Then we’ll know how well she’s healing for the surgery.

“It’s just a waiting game at this point.

“Hopefully she keeps on fighting and we’ll keep on fighting too.”