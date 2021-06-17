Dundee car dealership raises £100,000 for disabled children’s charity

A local car dealer has raised more than £100,000 for a Dundee-based disabled children’s charity over the past two years.

Staff at Peter Vardy dealerships in Dundee and Edinburgh abseiled off the Forth Bridge and took part in a Kiltwalk to raise the cash for The Yard, which supports families across the city.

They also donated countless prizes for fundraising events and volunteered in everything from painting fences and power washing and gardening to raise funds for the charity.

In addition, staff encouraged customers to donate while buying cars, and matched all donations.

The efforts were all part of the Peter Vardy Foundation’s One Child campaign,

Today we're thanking @PeterVardy for raising over £100,000 for The Yard's services in just 2 years – what an amazing fundraising total! The team also volunteered many hours of support, creating a wonderful partnership between our organisations. Thank you! https://t.co/fOceQeNiBv pic.twitter.com/fYjiE7n6DR — The Yard (@theyardscotland) June 14, 2021

The Yard supports disabled children, young people and their families through adventure play in Dundee, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh.

Children’s Charity

Jenny MacDonald, director of development for The Yard thanked the staff, saying: “We are exceptionally grateful for Peter Vardy’s support.

“As well as their financial contribution as a group, we would like to thank their extremely generous customers whose donations are making a real difference to families in need right on their doorstep.

“The level of support is particularly impressive during 2020 when garages were closed for long periods due to Covid.”

She added: “However, it’s not just about the money – we are truly humbled by the generosity and kindness shown by Peter Vardy staff throughout these last few years.

“They really have gone well beyond our expectations, donating hundreds of hours of staff time and helping with so many of our events and activities, whether dressing up as an elf for a Christmas party, helping out at volunteer days or painting our fences!

“They have made a tremendous difference to our everyday activities and the families we support.”

A spokesman for Peter Vardy said: “We had been long-time supporters of The Yard and the fantastic service they provided for children and young people and their families so when it came to choosing which charities to support for our 2019/20 One Child Programme, The Yard was a natural choice.

“Our teams in Dundee and Edinburgh were delighted to support such an amazing charity and threw themselves into raising additional funds with dealership events and volunteering.

“Giving back is a huge part of our business – our group purpose is ‘We Sell To Give’ and 10% of our profits are donated annually. We are looking forward to continuing to support the amazing work of The Yard in the future.”

For more information, visit www.theyardscotland.org.uk.